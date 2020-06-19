New platform for fundraisers launches

Fundraising Space has launched today, Friday 19 June: a new community for fundraisers.

Founded by three people working in fundraising, engagement and online campaigning, it seeks to give a platform to new voices and support innovation by creating space for sharing and learning.

As such, it is launching:

A series of ‘pay what you like’ webinars showcasing case studies on digital fundraising and engagement

A crowd-sourced blog designed to give a platform to a range of voices within the sector and spark debate

Resources to help charities plan and deliver their online activities

The first webinar takes place on 2 July, on the topic of engagement during coronavirus.

Taking place at 2pm, cost is a recommended £10 but people can pay what they like. Andrew Taylor-Dawson from Fundraising Space, Hannah Winter from Refugee Action, and digital expert Zoe Amar will be speaking.

Andrew Taylor-Dawson will start by introducing Fundraising Space and the aims for the project, with Amar giving her thoughts on engagement during the pandemic, and keynote speaker Hannah Winter talking about how Refugee Action has responded to Covid-19 as an organisation, changing their ways of working to refocus their fundraising and supporter engagement work in response.

More information on the webinar and tickets are available through EventBrite.