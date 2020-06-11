Global virtual classic and supercar concours aims to raise £100,000 for Unicef UK

Classic and supercars, which would have been appearing at concours events around the globe this year, can now take part in an online concours that aims to raise £100,000 for Unicef UK.

Concours Virtual will be run across social media and a dedicated website to give owners the opportunity to take part in a global event and for enthusiasts around the world to see some of the world’s best cars. The cars will be judged by a group of motoring experts and celebrities.

The online concours starts on 30 June and runs until 9 August. It has 17 classes, ranging from Cars of the Art Deco period to Concept Cars of the 1970s, and 70 years of Formula 1. There will also be a special tribute class to the late Sir Stirling Moss.

Dozen of vehicles are already lined up to take part along with expert judges including Wayne Carini from Discovery Channel’s ‘Chasing Classic Cars’, classic car collector and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, and Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival founder, the Duke of Richmond.

The classes will be judged by more than 40 judges altogether who will choose the Best in Show. The public will also be able to vote for their favourite concours cars in each class as well as for their overall favourite for the People’s Choice Award.

Concours Virtual entrants and visitors will be asked to donate to Unicef online. Funds will come into the UK office for global distribution.

Nick Mason said:

“Given the present circumstances, a virtual concours is far superior to no event at all! But perhaps best of all, it’s an opportunity to raise much needed funds for that most worthy of organisations.”

Wayne Carini said:

“In the midst of the global pandemic, with most car events postponed or cancelled for the year, it will be great to get together and share our passion for the automobile at a virtual concours, while raising money for a wonderful charity. Unicef has been helping children around the world since 1946 and during this worldwide pandemic they need our help more than ever.”

Concours Virtual is organised by Hothouse Media, publishers of the global quarterly classic car magazine Magneto and the annual Concours Yearbook.

Main image: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder – an early entry into the Post-War Grand Tourers class of the Concours Virtual