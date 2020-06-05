IoF launches environmental change guide for fundraisers

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has launched a guide on environmental change for fundraisers.

The guide, Environmental Change: a toolkit for fundraisers, provides tools and tips to help fundraisers raise the issue of environmental change inside their own charities as well as advice on the changes they can make in their own work. It aims to increase awareness about the role charities can play in tackling the climate emergency and encourage individual actions in fundraisers’ professional lives to help mobilise change inside charities.

The guide looks at why charities should care about the climate emergency, highlighting how climate change will affect causes, beneficiaries and the sector’s capacity as a whole, as well as reputational risk of not doing so, and the business case for prioritising it.

Guidance includes steps for getting the whole charity onboard, as well as practical steps to take as an organisation, such as establishing an ethical investment policy, and including the environment in risk assessments and risk management statements.

For fundraisers specifically, there are tips and advice on how to effect change in a range of areas from digital to trust fundraising, and direct mail.

The guide also features case studies throughout and has a list of resources.

On its site, the IoF says: