IoF survey reveals Covid-19 impact on Welsh charities

Almost two thirds of charity respondents to an IoF Cymru survey expect to make cuts to their services as a result of Covid-19.

The survey, run by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Cymru Committee, includes data from 91 fundraisers on the impact of the crisis on their organisations. It also found 86% of respondents either have low confidence or no confidence at all that they will be able to achieve their individual financial targets during this financial year.

In addition, 96% of respondents say the government has not done enough to support charities losing fundraising income. While available government scheme are making a difference there are gaps in funding: 59% of respondents say the proposed government support will help their charity, but 41% say none of the proposed government schemes will help their charity.

The findings have been shared with the Welsh Government by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Chief Executive Peter Lewis in a letter calling for appropriate and equitable funding for Welsh charities.

In it, he asks for two streams of funding to be put in place, to ensure that charities can both quickly access funding to deliver services needed now, and to ensure too that Welsh charities are able to play their role in supporting Welsh communities in the longer term.

Lewis commented: