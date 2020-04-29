Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Over 14,000 register for Fundraising Online 2020

Posted by on 29 April 2020 in News
’s Fundraising Online 2020 takes place today and tomorrow (29 & 30 April) and more than 14,000 people have registered so far.

The event, #FRO2020, offers insight, tools and ideas for how individuals and organisations can innovate and accelerate their social change efforts in the digital world. Registration for the online conference is free.

 

There are four keynote sessions:

  • Hong Kong: The self-organisation of a leaderless movement – What can we learn from the digital organising and campaign strategies, by Sophie Chen, Centre for Social Innovation Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong
  • Ireland: The historic campaign which legalised abortion, by Ailbhe Smyth (Ireland), Convenor, Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment
  • Australia: The Bushfire Effect, by Belinda Dimovski, Director of Engagement & Support, Australian Red Cross
  • Business as usual has to change ­­– An overview of the why, what and how of innovation within fundraising​, by Ruth Wicks, Senior Consultant, More Strategic & Ben Littlejohn, Marketing & Communications Director, Act for Peace

 

 

There are also three tracks of sessions, looking at everything from Facebook fundraising to regular giving recruitment, the power of storytelling to examples of community campaigns in Brazil:

  1. STARTING OUT – Get ahead of the fundraising game by starting off on the right foot. Learn tactics for building your digital tribe and keeping them engaged.
  2. DIGITAL STRATEGY & LEADERSHIP – Rethink your digital and leadership tactics by incorporating innovation and future-gazing strategies.
  3. TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS – Learn how to build and engage your digital audience by harnessing the power of social media, video, and other digital tools.

 

All sessions will be accompanied by a live Q&A with the speaker. The full timetable can be viewed here, and registration is here.

 

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

