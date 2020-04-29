Over 14,000 register for Fundraising Online 2020

Resource Alliance’s Fundraising Online 2020 takes place today and tomorrow (29 & 30 April) and more than 14,000 people have registered so far.

The event, #FRO2020, offers insight, tools and ideas for how individuals and organisations can innovate and accelerate their social change efforts in the digital world. Registration for the online conference is free.

An incredible 14,600 people have registered for our free annual online conference #FRO2020 and we can't wait to welcome you all. Join in at https://t.co/aVmVq64lHf If you haven't registered then there's still time to sign up free. Check out our full programme 👇 pic.twitter.com/SFR5FY0MyL — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) April 28, 2020

There are four keynote sessions:

Hong Kong: The self-organisation of a leaderless movement – What can we learn from the digital organising and campaign strategies, by Sophie Chen, Centre for Social Innovation Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Ireland: The historic campaign which legalised abortion, by Ailbhe Smyth (Ireland), Convenor, Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment

Australia: The Bushfire Effect, by Belinda Dimovski, Director of Engagement & Support, Australian Red Cross

Business as usual has to change ­­– An overview of the why, what and how of innovation within fundraising​, by Ruth Wicks, Senior Consultant, More Strategic & Ben Littlejohn, Marketing & Communications Director, Act for Peace

At #FRO2020 @ailbhes will share the remarkable story of how campaigners achieved abortion rights and equal marriage in Ireland. To hear more of her story and to register for FRO2020, click here https://t.co/LW0Wm0Iqij pic.twitter.com/njdZhvDlQT — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) April 20, 2020

There are also three tracks of sessions, looking at everything from Facebook fundraising to regular giving recruitment, the power of storytelling to examples of community campaigns in Brazil:

STARTING OUT – Get ahead of the fundraising game by starting off on the right foot. Learn tactics for building your digital tribe and keeping them engaged. DIGITAL STRATEGY & LEADERSHIP – Rethink your digital and leadership tactics by incorporating innovation and future-gazing strategies. TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS – Learn how to build and engage your digital audience by harnessing the power of social media, video, and other digital tools.

We're looking forward to having @Emm_Kennedy join us at #FRO2020. She'll be leading a session on engaging new audiences on booming platforms such as TikTok 😎! You won't want to miss this one. Tune in this Thursday: https://t.co/f21W1laiK4 pic.twitter.com/njz2TI4hqt — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) April 28, 2020

Eager to learn about the risks of AI & digital tech when it comes to fundraising? Eszter Hartay & @UshaMenon_Asia will be leading a session on the possibilities, risks and dilemmas tomorrow at #FRO2020. Tune in: https://t.co/oWD9qDGDxr pic.twitter.com/9fxjZ0KA8J — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) April 28, 2020

Three South African fundraising leaders, @Feenix_org Nyasha Njela, @capespca's Belinda Abraham & @MSF_southafrica's Ludivine Houdet, will tell us how they’ve adapted to #COVID19 and what they’ve learnt so far. Register for this Plan C session here! 👉https://t.co/OuOtFuqB8V pic.twitter.com/F2uMVzsqom — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) April 27, 2020

All sessions will be accompanied by a live Q&A with the speaker. The full timetable can be viewed here, and registration is here.