How coronavirus is inspiring people to do good and help

The first global pandemic of the 21st century has generated plenty of antisocial behaviour such as panic-buying groceries, but it is also inspiring very many people to step up and do something helpful.

1. Corner shop kindness

This was one of the first to be featured widely. Corporate giving by a small business helping its local community and the people it serves and knows by name.

The corner shop couple delivering 'coronavirus kits' to those in need pic.twitter.com/gBhdLBEP6f — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) March 12, 2020

2. Good cheer

We’ve clapped for our underfunded, severely unprotected NHS staff and all their “low-skilled” colleagues, but BrewGooder now gives us the chance to donate a four-pack of its beer to someone working in the NHS. And just as importantly we get to send a personal message of support.

Craft brewer @BrewGoodr has created One On Us a platform that allows people to donate a four-pack of its beer and a message of support for anyone working in the NHS during the current #coronavirus crisis #craftbeer #OneOnUs https://t.co/WGKxq69tgk — Imbibe (@imbibeuk) March 24, 2020

There’s never been such a need for acts of good—particularly to support our #NHSHeroes. So we’ve decided to do our part. Introducing #OneOnUs, a way to pay it forward (at cost) to #NHS staff. Read more, and either donate or claim here: https://t.co/n2Z61phZaq Stay safe x pic.twitter.com/0M8Ql5yRIT — Brewgooder (@BrewGoodr) March 23, 2020

There’s more good cheer from Guinness, stepping up to support bartenders across the UK who have lost their jobs.

We’re pledging our support to the bartender community affected by the current situation across Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/QuYEnDq7Gk — Guinness GB (@GuinnessGB) March 18, 2020

3. Do it yourself

Covid-19 Mutual Aid UK is a network of local groups which have sprung up within a week to provide mutual aid and community care across the country. The movement has been spread and developed primarily through social media, and demonstrates a widespread sense of a need to do something positive.

COMMUNITY CARE IN THE FACE OF #COVIDー19 1/3 We're continuing to develop resources for local groups to be able to deliver mutual aid and community care in a safe way. For the meantime https://t.co/forjg2UTkn is the best place for up to date info. — Covid-19 Mutual Aid UK (@CovidAidUK) March 14, 2020



People in many different countries are simply doing it themselves to set up local, practical groups to bring help and support to their neighbours.

Here's a great idea to copy – in the Netherlands people are using the hashtag #coronahulp to organize shopping, childcare and dog walking etc, for neighbours who need help. https://t.co/QEILce2Wlc — Stop the Coup (@stopthecoup_UK) March 13, 2020

Others are using their skills to match services with people who need them, not least food and supplies for vulnerable people.

KEEP THE WHEELS TURNING: A lot of people need help, a lot of people want to help. We've made a platform for both. Take a look and get involved, if you like https://t.co/4oMvJRUPZp pic.twitter.com/QC0N54W2XL — KERB (@KERB_) March 19, 2020

Many people have discovered another easy way to give. If you’ve booked theatre tickets for performances that will now not take place you can join all those who have decided not to ask for a refund but donate the sum instead.

4. Volunteer

Sometimes all it takes is a clear ask for a very clear and urgent need. On 24 March the NHS called for 250,000 volunteers “to help up to 1.5 million people who have been asked to shield themselves from coronavirus because of underlying health conditions.”

In two days 670,000 people volunteered.

In addition to our community and the 600,000 volunteers of the last few days we want to thank all those who have helped @GoodSamApp provide a platform that helps others @nesta_uk @NHSDigital @Ldn_Ambulance @AmbulanceVic @BCHDigital @StJohnNZ https://t.co/XoJeR9hazr — GoodSAM (@GoodSamApp) March 26, 2020

It will be fascinating to learn how many of these people are volunteering for the first time and who now might get a taste for voluntary work from now on.

4. Major gifts

Many individuals have made major gifts, donating cash or resources. Some business people are backing up the good deeds by acting decently towards their employees too.

Gary Neville has closed his hotels & he will hand them over to the NHS.

Not a single member of staff will face redundancies & all will receive full pay Outstanding

pic.twitter.com/e286fmiRlI — Ben (@BenJolly9) March 18, 2020

Pep Guardiola makes €1m donation to aid Spain's fight against coronavirus https://t.co/xnvco0C20K — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) March 24, 2020

5. In memory

Families and friends are doing their best to cope with grief by setting up in memory funds and tribute campaigns.

The family of a man who died from coronavirus are asking people to 'forget flowers and cards…and give acts of kindness instead, in his memory'.https://t.co/PFLGbc9uXj — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) March 16, 2020

6. Corporate giving

Some companies or shops are probably doing their first corporate giving. They’re doing so because they can see need and inspirational people, so not all support will be directed at charities. And not all support will be financial: sometimes it is simply offering their service for free.

We are offering Free shoe repair to all Doctors, Nurses & hospital staff. These brave souls are risking everything to keep us all safe! Please spread the word. Our 3 shops will be offering this service 5 Tara Street, 19c Talbot St & 67 Dame St #Coronavirusireland #irelandlockdown pic.twitter.com/PgC1bekSg0 — TaraLeathersDublin 🔑👜👠👢 (@TaraLeathersIR) March 13, 2020

We’re offering our community in @IxworthVillage and surrounding villages a food home delivery and take away service during the #COVID2019 crisis. Please message or call us 01359 230028 to see how we can help @buryfree @EADT24 @BuryMercury — Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro (@RamblingIxworth) March 17, 2020

Just looking through some of your warehouses can prove timely:

After Rediscovering Warehouse Treasure Trove of 50,000 Face Masks, IKEA Donates Them All to Hospital#COVID19 #coronaVirus https://t.co/0b6ITGZ8NS — Marsha Collier (@MarshaCollier) March 20, 2020

7. Celebrity and influencer fundraising

Food writer Jack Monroe has launched a crowdfunding campaign for foodbank charity The Trussell Trust. Its target of £10,000 has already been surpassed, and stands at £16,675.

Footballer Paul Pogba used his March birthday to raise funds for Unicef, offering to double the one-day target of £27,000 if it was reached.

Coronavirus UK: Manchester United star Paul Pogba launches fundraising appeal for his 27th birthday https://t.co/kDUb2rMD8P pic.twitter.com/xchF4fEDtE — Distinct Athlete (@DistinctAthlete) March 15, 2020

If you’ve got a following online you can find that you have the ability to inspire them to give to a cause.

The San Antonio-based author Shea Serrano used Twitter to help some of the low-wage and hourly workers who were already desperately needed tips and shifts because of the coronavirus outbreak. In three days he raised $10,000. For individuals, not organisations helping them. All he needed as proof of need was screenshots of student-loan statements and overdue medical bills.

Philanthropy helps us overcome feelings of powerlessness in face of Virus https://t.co/Bpf8Q0Zo8T — Penelope Cagney (@penelopecagney) March 16, 2020

And here is his original tweet:

fuck coronavirus who has a bill coming up that they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to pay send me your bill and your venmo — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 13, 2020

Fitness expert Joe Wicks, who is getting the nation’s children (and adults) moving at 9am each morning, has pledged to donate all the income from these videos on his YouTube channel will be donated “straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now”.

