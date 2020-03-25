Public poll shows strong support for charities during pandemic

Public support for charities remains high during the Covid-19 pandemic with just 25% expecting to decrease the amount they give to charity over the coming months, and 18% expecting to increase it, according to research by nfpSynergy.
The recent survey by nfpSynergy, conducted between 22-24 March, also found that 57% of the public believe that charities should continue to engage in fundraising with the public, and want to see them taking an active role in providing support during the crisis.
64% want to see charities providing day to day support for at risk people, followed by funding or carrying out medical research (41%) and providing volunteers at hospitals (40%). Further down the list are providing advice and information (27%) or campaigning on behalf of vulnerable beneficiaries (13%).
So far, only 8% of respondents have donated to a charity responding to the outbreak, but 66% said they are willing to consider doing so. Around half (51%) would consider volunteering while 47% would consider fundraising for such a charity. 17% also said they had already started helping out in their community without charity involvement, and a further 60% would consider doing so.
The survey also asked people if they would still consider supporting other causes during the outbreak. Cancer was top of the list, chosen as a favourite cause by 30% (compared to 43% in the most recent Charity Awareness Monitor survey), with other health and medical causes coming in second at 26%, compared to 22% in the most recent Monitor survey. Older people as a cause however has risen significantly to take third place at 25%. In Q4 2019, 16% of respondents listed it as one of their favourite causes.
An interactive dashboard is available for free to explore the full dataset here.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]