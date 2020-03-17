£15m available through Tampon Tax Fund

Organisations supporting women and girls can now apply for a share of £15 million from the Tampon Tax Fund.

Grants are available for projects directly benefitting disadvantaged women and girls, tackling violence, and supporting their mental health and wellbeing.

As in previous years, larger charities and foundations may apply for grants of £1 million or more with these grants then expected to be distributed through their networks to support women and girls and to organisations that offer small and medium-sized onward grants.

In addition, this year applicants can use part of their grant funding to improve organisational sustainability.

While the UK was a member of the European Union, VAT on these products could not fall below 5%. However, this tax will end in January 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Minister for Civil Society, Baroness Barran, said:

“I am delighted that over the life of the Tampon Tax Fund we have been able to provide £62 million worth of grants to more than 70 charities working to help disadvantaged women and girls. “I urge charities to bid for this funding that will not only continue to support women most in need, but help organisations to become more sustainable so they can plan for the future.”

Organisations must be able to deliver impact in their chosen category across multiple regions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Applications are welcomed from individual organisations, or groups with an identified lead organisation. Grants may be for one or two-year projects, and all activities must be concluded and funds spent by 30 June 2022.

The deadline for applications is 31 May 2020 and charities can find out more information here.