Searching on the Companies House website

I don’t do much prospect research these days, as I no longer work as a freelancer. However, I have just started doing some trust research, and was pleased to note that Companies House beta version allows you to include a location when looking for individuals or directors (officers). I can remember Mat Iredale suggesting something along these lines a couple of years ago. Companies House has finally decided to mention this option on the search page:

Did you know you can search for officers by location?

You can add location details when you search for a name, such as: John Smith location:”High Street, London”

or John Smith location:”CF14″

The same format can be used when looking for companies.

Of course, it is important to remember that the address listed at Companies House might not be the only one used by the subject of your research.