Searching on the Companies House website

3 March 2020
I don’t do much prospect research these days, as I no longer work as a freelancer. However, I have just started doing some trust research, and was pleased to note that Companies House beta version allows you to include a location when looking for individuals or directors (officers). I can remember Mat Iredale suggesting something along these lines a couple of years ago. Companies House has finally decided to mention this option on the search page:

Did you know you can search for officers by location?
You can add location details when you search for a name, such as: John Smith location:”High Street, London”
or John Smith location:”CF14″

The same format can be used when looking for companies.

Of course, it is important to remember that the address listed at Companies House might not be the only one used by the subject of your research.

Finbar Cullen established ResearchPlus in 2005 to provide fundraising research services for the not-for-profit sector. He researches people, companies and grant-making trusts and foundations, mostly in the UK, but also other parts of the world. Finbar has published directories of “unpublished” grant-making trusts (registered with the Charity Commission and with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), and each month he contributes to The Trust List, highlighting newly registered grant-making trusts worthy of particularly close attention.

