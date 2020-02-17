Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

National Campaigner Awards 2020 open for nominations

Posted by on 17 February 2020 in News
The Sheila McKechnie Foundation is inviting nominations for the 2020 National Campaigner .

Each year the Foundation celebrates the best campaigns and campaigners amongst charities and community groups at local and national level. Nominations are welcomed from small and large organisations, and for individuals and teams.

You can also nominate yourself to spread the news of your success and achievements.

Emma Boyd, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Foundation, said: “Our interest is in finding those who have made change happen – most effectively, creatively and courageously.” 

The National Campaigner Awards have a simple nomination form. There are 10 categories, including:

  • David & Goliath
  • Best use of law
  • Best coalition
  • Young person’s award

The deadline for entries is 12pm Friday 13 March

Winners will receive their award at a special evening ceremony in London on Wednesday 6th May 2020. This will be the first time that the ceremony will be opened up to the wider public, so anyone can book tickets when bookings open in late February.

The awards have been running since 2005.

 

Last year @ppvernon won our Long Term Achievement award for his work for race equality & social justice for…

Posted by Sheila Mckechnie Foundation on Thursday, February 13, 2020

 

WATCH: The National Campaigner Awards 2018

