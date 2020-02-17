Community Action Suffolk announces first county-wide fundraising conference

Community Action Suffolk will host its first county-wide fundraising conference for leaders and decision-makers in the region’s charities and voluntary organisations next month.

Taking place on Thursday 19 March at Ipswich Town Football Club, the day-long event, Fundraising Suffolk 2020, will feature a line-up of national influencers and specialists from the sector, discussing topics on the conference’s theme of ‘Financing, Sustainability and Resilience’.

Community Action Suffolk has designed the event in a bid to help more organisations tackle their fears about fundraising, and to enable them to achieve more financial sustainability. There will be interactive workshops on topics including the fundamentals of fundraising, impact measurement as well as considerations for organisations to enable sustainability, and building and strengthening resilience.

Speakers include Lev Pedro, Senior Consultant from NCVO (main image) on what we can expect for 2020, Michael Clark from St Nicholas Hospice on legacies and in memory, Lauren Levy from JustGiving on individual giving, and Jason Carter, founder of HOAX Clothing on how they boosted their brand working with an ambassador.

Suffolk County Council, East Suffolk Council, West Suffolk Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Babergh/Mid-Suffolk Council will also be involved in delivering workshops during the event.

Christine Abraham, from Community Action Suffolk, said:

“We’re very excited to be running this inaugural event, and to be bringing together national and regional specialists to deliver our keynote speeches and workshops. “Time and again we hear from organisations in the voluntary sector who say how ill equipped they feel around funding and fundraising, or that they are facing increased pressure to find alternative sources of funding. “The conference timetable will cover so many of the important topics across this theme, and will help leaders and decision makers within charities and organisations to develop their own sustainable roadmap when it comes to financial sustainability.”

More information on the event is available on the Community Action Suffolk site. Delegate tickets for the event cost £45 and include refreshments, a lunch, and participation in a selection of workshops. Bookings close at noon on Monday 16 March.