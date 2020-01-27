Applications now open for Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy’s 2020 Fellowship Programme

Applications are currently open for Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy’s 2020 Fundraising Fellowship Programme.

The programme helps to train fundraisers for the arts and cultural sector, and to date it has supported 65 graduate Arts Fundraising Fellows, who are now all working in the charity, arts, and cultural sectors.

There are ten free places available, and Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is looking to recruit from areas and communities in England that are under-represented in fundraising and development roles. It also welcomes applications from people with disabilities, those with BAME heritage, and those from low-income families.

Applicants need to:

Have some fundraising experience (whether from a local project, a national organisation, their own project or a start-up)

Have an employer who will support their application (and if freelance an organisation that will support the application)

Show entrepreneurial skills – in any way that demonstrates having good business sense

Have one year or more work experience

Want to win more funding for their work

Employers must commit to giving the team member who is applying up to 10 days in the year to study.

Participants will receive face-to-face and online training, plus mentoring and networking support to grow their fundraising and development skills.

For those who want to take it further, Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy also offers a Postgraduate Certificate qualification in Arts Fundraising and Leadership accredited by the University of Leeds. This is available to everyone on the programme.

The closing date for applications is 14 February 2020.