Social change podcast Making the World Better launches

Making the World Better, a new social change podcast series, has launched from Richard Docwra, Director of fundraising and social change agency ChangeStar and founder of not-for-profit Life Squared.

In the podcast Docwra talks to people who are making the world better, from a global to a local level, exploring what these people do, the issues they are working on and why they matter. This podcast aims to inspire and pay tribute to everyone who is trying to make things better.

Running fortnightly, each episode has a different guest, with the first few shows including CEOs of leading charities, political advisors, academics, fundraisers, and people working to help others in their local communities.

In episode 1, Docwra speaks to John Russell, founder of The Oyster Project, about how his charity is helping disabled people at a local level.

In episode 2 he speaks to Andrew Copson, Chief Executive of Humanists UK, about his search for a kinder, more tolerant and rational world.

The first two episodes are now available to stream and download, and are also available on Spotify and other podcast providers, with the next episode due to air at 8am on Monday 3 February.