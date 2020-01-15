Studio Republic announces B Corp certification

Winchester and London-based creative & digital agency Studio Republic has announced its certification as a B Corporation.
B Corp measures social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability to balance profit and purpose, or “using business as a force for good”. Some 2,500 businesses across 50 countries now hold it, including in the UK: The Body Shop, Alpro, Pukka, Green & Blacks, The Big Issue and The Guardian.
The 100+ hour process to attain B Corp status was managed by Studio Republic‘s in-house Sustainability Lead, Halina Myers.
According to the agency, it is the first creative agency and only the second business to become a B Corp in Hampshire, and 1 of only 16 B Corp creative agencies in the whole of the UK.
Jack De Wolf, Studio Republic Commercial Director, said:
“We’re all ecstatic about our B Corp certification. It’s so important to us to ensure we’re recognised as an agency that’s both committed to running business sustainably as well as supporting sustainable businesses through our digital work. Future clients and employees can now be certain that we are exactly who we say we are – ethical and trustworthy. This is a really proud moment for us.”
