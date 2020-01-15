Studio Republic announces B Corp certification

Winchester and London-based creative & digital agency Studio Republic has announced its certification as a B Corporation.

B Corp measures social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability to balance profit and purpose, or “using business as a force for good”. Some 2,500 businesses across 50 countries now hold it, including in the UK: The Body Shop, Alpro, Pukka, Green & Blacks, The Big Issue and The Guardian.

The 100+ hour process to attain B Corp status was managed by Studio Republic‘s in-house Sustainability Lead, Halina Myers.

According to the agency, it is the first creative agency and only the second business to become a B Corp in Hampshire, and 1 of only 16 B Corp creative agencies in the whole of the UK.

Jack De Wolf, Studio Republic Commercial Director, said: