Kudos launches mobile apps for charity retailers

Stock management and EPOS system provider Kudos Software has launched a toolkit of four mobile apps for charity retailers to support sales and Retail Gift Aid (RGA) sign-ups both in and out of store.

The mobile apps are fully integrated with Kudos Software’s EPOS solution with a central cloud-hosted system providing comprehensive management reporting and dashboards.

The apps:

Sign-Up allows donors to register for RGA electronically via a tablet or phone, quickly and easily wherever there is a 4G connection – minimising data entry errors and ensuring GDPR compliance.

POS enables sales in-store or at pop-up locations, offering a range of options and the benefits of mobile POS. It also aids accurate RGA sign-up and simplifies the introduction of additional services such as loyalty schemes, multi-buy promotions and lottery tickets.

Barcode allows in-store teams to price items more quickly and easily, and provides management information in real-time, aiding merchandising decisions and improving stock control.

Drive streamlines furniture recycling, improving its efficiency and profitability. It offers postcode-based planning and driver monitoring via Google Maps, SMS appointment reminders, real-time vehicle tracking and real-time donor sign-up while on the road, delivering fuel savings, more appointments per shift and more RGA.

SignUp and Drive have already been successfully piloted with Yorkshire Children’s Centre and Peace Hospice Care, with POS and Barcode being made available to customers later this month.

Kudos Commercial Director Sarah Dodd said:

“Our new apps are truly mobile and will be a huge benefit for charity shop managers and their volunteers, allowing technology to work for them where they need it – keeping their tills clear for all-important purchases, encouraging more donor sign-ups, simplifying in-store processes to get stock on the rails quickly, improving efficiencies on-the-road and generating income wherever there’s an opportunity.”

Kudos EPOS systems are installed in charities across the UK including many hospices and the 150 stores in the Save the Children retail network.