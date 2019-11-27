Purina BetterwithPets Prize back for second year

Purina PetCare and Ashoka have announced that the Purina BetterwithPets Prize is back for a second year.

The Purina BetterwithPets Prize identifies enterprises and individuals across the globe that harness the positive power of the pet-human bond through solutions to issues such as emotional disconnection and trauma, social isolation and marginalisation, and health problems. The initiative aims to raise awareness on the role that the pet-human bond can play both for individuals and communities.

This year, there are two new application categories; the piloted/implemented stage and idea stage, with the idea-stage innovations specifically aimed at young innovators aged 18 to 25.

Finalists from the piloted/implemented innovations stream will be eligible to participate in an accelerator programme and have the chance to win up to £78,000. Finalists from idea-stage innovations will have the opportunity to participate in a co-creation lab and the chance of winning £15,000.

Applications for the Purina BetterwithPets Prize are open to 28 January 2020 and open to social and commercial enterprises, non-profit entities, organisations and young innovators. All applicants will receive detailed feedback on their initiative. Ten finalists will be invited to attend the Purina BetterwithPets Forum in France between the 3 and 4 June 2020, where the winners will be announced.

Calum Macrae, Regional Director of Purina UK&I said:

“This year, we’re aiming to reach social entrepreneurs and young creators who are innovating to harness the power of the pet-human bond for the well-being of pets, the people who love them and society as a whole. Through the Purina BetterwithPets Prize we celebrate this unique bond and look for new ways of enhancing pet welfare, furthering key human soft skills, supporting therapies that improve health and emotional wellbeing as well as promoting community inclusivity.”

The Purina BetterwithPets Prize 2018 saw more than 100 applications from social entrepreneurs and innovators. UK finalist Medical Detection Dogs was highly commended last year and awarded £11,751.