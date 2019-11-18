129 graduate in IoF class of 2018/19

Over one hundred fundraisers have graduated with IoF professional qualifications in the class of 2018/19.

129 fundraisers graduated at last week’s ceremony with globally recognised qualifications: 92 fundraisers gained a Certificate in Fundraising and 37 in a Diploma in Fundraising.

Now in its eighth year, the ceremony took place on Thursday 14 November in the Royal College of Nursing in London in front of an audience of friends and family. Institute of Fundraising Chief Executive Peter Lewis opened proceedings and commended the graduates on their commitment to their cause and its beneficiaries, and commitment to their donors.

Lewis said:

“Your success in achieving these qualifications will set you apart from your peers, will enable you to engage more supporters, more effectively, for the causes you serve, and also strengthens the IoF and the fundraising profession more widely on our journey towards Chartered status.”

Emma-Louise Singh, IoF trustee and graduate of the Academy’s International Advanced Diploma in Fundraising, added:

“As an IoF trustee and a graduate myself, I understand the hard work and dedication it takes to be the best fundraiser you can be. There’s a role for all graduates to be ambassadors to make fundraising a career of choice.”

A great evening and officially a fundraiser with a diploma – get me 👩🏼‍🎓 #IOFgrad @IoFtweets Wooohooooo! pic.twitter.com/46Ps25LHzR — Becky (@becky_nicho) November 14, 2019

Congratulations to all the fundraisers who celebrated gaining the @IoFtweets Academy Certificate and Diploma qualifications tonight. #IoFGrad pic.twitter.com/9y1CIHulKa — Isobel Michael (@IM_NSP) November 14, 2019

Main image: Institute of Fundraising graduation ceremony at the Royal College of Nursing, London. Copyright Institute of Fundraising.