3 funding opportunities & an offer of free advertising services

Three current funding opportunities, and the chance for one Yorkshire-based charity to win six months of free advertising services.

£1,000 grants on offer in Chepstow from Barratt Homes Community Fund

Barratt Homes is offering its support in the form of monthly grants to local charities, schools, and community groups as part of its Community Fund.

The housebuilder’s initiative offers funding to local causes to help them in the good work they do for those living within the community.

Steve Williams, its Managing Director, said:

“Our Community Fund, which offers £1000 to different causes each month, is open to everyone – from charities to community groups – and we encourage anyone who needs a helping hand to apply, or for others to nominate them. “We are currently building new homes in-and-around Chepstow, at our Brunel Quarter and Wyedean Fields developments, so applications from within the town are particularly welcome.”

Organisations can now apply for one of the monthly grants by emailing bdwswcommfund@barratthomes.co.uk with details of their charity or organisation and how the donation would benefit the local community and improve lives.

Toyota launches £250,000 Parasport Fund

Parasport powered by Toyota, an online hub to empower disabled people who want to become more active, has launched a £250,000 fund for registered sport and leisure activity providers, so they can apply for grants to improve and expand their activities for disabled people.

The Toyota Parasport Fund will be delivered in partnership with the British Paralympic Association, Sport England, Sport Northern Ireland, Disability Sport Wales and Scottish Disability Sport.

Parasport empowers disabled people and their networks by providing the information, inspiration and confidence they need to become active. The Parasport.org.uk hub was launched in March 2019 and already has more than 1,600 activity providers offering disabled people opportunities to become more active.

We've joined forces with @MOBOAwards again for another round of the #MOBOHelpMusiciansFund✨ £60,000 in total is available for promising music creators & all recipients will get fully-subsidised access to our Musicians' Hearing Health Scheme👂 More here: https://t.co/RGcoNdzl9z pic.twitter.com/HnSVRmn1z3 — Help Musicians UK (@HelpMusiciansUK) November 4, 2019

MOBO Help Musicians Fund open for applications

Help Musicians and MOBO Trust, the charitable arm of MOBO, have joined forces for a third year to continue and expand their support of diverse musical styles and artists from underrepresented backgrounds through the MOBO Help Musicians Fund.

This year, the Fund has grown from £40,000 to £60,000, increasing its value for the progression of promising music creators.

The MOBO Help Musicians Fund exists to champion those who can demonstrate high quality musical output, an entrepreneurial spirit and the potential to achieve a national or international impact. It especially works to support the musical fields of hip hop, grime, RnB, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and afrobeats. Applications close on Monday 25 November at 5pm. Individuals or groups of up to 4 members can apply for up to £2,000. Groups of 5 people or more (gospel choirs and jazz groups for example) can apply for up to £3,000.

Recognising the importance of taking early intervention to protect musicians’ hearing, Help Musicians is also providing fully-subsidised access to its Musicians’ Hearing Health Scheme for all awardees in 2019. Through the Musicians’ Hearing Health Scheme, MOBO Help Musicians Fund recipients will receive a full audiological assessment, including a hearing test, and ACS PRO series custom-made ear protection.

And a different opportunity:

Six months of free advertising services for one Yorkshire-based charity

Pepper PPC is hosting a PPC account management giveaway, offering six months of free advertising services to one Yorkshire-based charity or non-profit. Pepper PPC is running the giveaway to raise awareness of the Google Ad Grant available to non-profit organisations, which offers charities $10,000 of monthly Google Ads advertising budget, enabling them to increase awareness of the charity, boost donations, and recruit more volunteers.

Charities must be a Yorkshire-based charity or non-profit organisation with valid charity status and enrolled or eligible for the Google Ad Grants scheme. To be in with a chance of winning, they need to complete the short application form before 5:30pm GMT on 30 November 2019.

Pepper PPC will check first that each applicant is eligible, and from there a winning charity or non-profit organisation will be selected at random using a tool called random.org.

The chosen charity will receive one full day of PPC account management every month for six months. Firstly, Pepper PPC will set up a Google Ads account and enable the charity to use it if they have not already. Pepper PPC will also assist the charity in applying for a Google Ad Grant, if they haven’t already done so.

Lastly, Pepper will manage and optimise ad campaigns to improve the charity’s website traffic quality. The agency will optimise towards the charity’s PPC goals: for example to help them increase awareness, donations, and volunteer numbers.