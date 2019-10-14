Getting ready to learn the most from IFC 2019

The annual International Fundraising Congress takes place this week in the Netherlands. Here are some tips about preparing for it, if you are fortunate to be attending, or for following some of the content and conversations online.

Below are some tips culled from the Resource Alliance’s reminders to delegates, plus some tips of my own based on previous attendances. I’ve also included some information on bursaries to consider applying for next year.

I’ll be reporting from IFC 2019 this week – my rail-and-sail journey there starts tomorrow, but delegates will be arriving tomorrow for the Masterclasses. Look out for reports on UK Fundraising, but for a more immediate sense of the event follow what we share on:

Twitter: @ukfundraising and @howardlake

Instagram: @ukfundraising

Facebook: UK Fundraising

LinkedIn: Fundraising UK Ltd

My two suggestions for the event are:

if you can’t attend, do follow the #IFCHolland hashtag to find out what other fundraisers and changemakers are sharing

hashtag to find out what other fundraisers and changemakers are sharing if you can attend, share what you are learning, plus your thoughts, with the wider community of fundraisers. Start your changemaking by empowering other fundraisers with some of the fabulous insight you will gain this week from fundraisers from around the world.



