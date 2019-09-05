Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

10 tweets for International Day of Charity 2019

It’s today: the annual celebration of the sector that was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness and provide a platform for charitable activities.

International Day of Charity takes place each year on 5 September: the anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death.

With charities, other sector organisations, and companies too all taking to social media to raise awareness of their work and achievements, ask for support, inspire action, and celebrate the charity sector, here is a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

