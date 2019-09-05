10 tweets for International Day of Charity 2019

It’s International Day of Charity today: the annual celebration of the sector that was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness and provide a platform for charitable activities.

International Day of Charity takes place each year on 5 September: the anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death.

With charities, other sector organisations, and companies too all taking to social media to raise awareness of their work and achievements, ask for support, inspire action, and celebrate the charity sector, here is a selection of tweets:

What are you doing for others on #InternationalDayOfCharity? Here are some ideas:

💙Volunteer at an organization

💙Help to protect the environment

💙Learn about the different needs of others

💙Donate to a cause you support

💙Show kindness to a stranger pic.twitter.com/Mef0X5LCvv — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 5, 2019

It's #internationaldayofcharity 2019 🎉 There are more than 166,000 charities in the UK contributing about £17.1bn to the economy. To get more info on activities, volunteering, workforce & other data, see the 2019 #ncvoAlmanac https://t.co/qlVbRqjOGp 📈 pic.twitter.com/gdZFG3V9yO — NCVO (@NCVO) September 5, 2019

Proud of who we are, loving what we do, on #InternationalDayOfCharity, and always. 💙

.

[Visual description: the text of the voiceover accompanies clips of guide dogs with their owners, Custom Eyes books and My Guide partnerships.] pic.twitter.com/Mpyb9l80nr — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) September 5, 2019

It's #InternationalDayofCharity and we'd like to say thank you to all of you who help us in the fight against #loneliness. 1.9 million older people often feel ignored or invisible and with your help we're working hard to change this. Thank you all for your continued support. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ux9Sp9SRYK — Age UK (@age_uk) September 5, 2019

Today members of the Heat team don their finest gladrags for our Annual #Charity #Golf Day. It is International Charity Day after all! #InternationalDayOfCharity pic.twitter.com/qtrinoYHRj — Heat Recruitment Ltd (@HeatRecruitment) September 5, 2019

Today is #InternationalDayofCharity 🙂

We're really proud to support @MacmillanNW, and we'd like to thank all our colleagues who go above and beyond to help us raise funds for Macmillan 💚 @macmillancancer pic.twitter.com/8gcRWQALlM — United Utilities (@unitedutilities) September 5, 2019

Happy #InternationalDayOfCharity! We're marking the day with a Kids' Charity Takeover to show you exactly what your generous donations have helped us achieve this year. Stay tuned…✨ pic.twitter.com/gqg2xXD5wh — Kidasha (@KidashaNepal) September 5, 2019

Happy #InternationalDayOfCharity to all the #SmallButVital charities doing amazing work in our communities! Every day you are changing people's lives for the better – and we thing that's worth celebrating! pic.twitter.com/YvWnmAX1vU — Lloyds Bank Foundation (@LBFEW) September 5, 2019