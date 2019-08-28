Suzy Lamplugh Trust CEO Rachel Griffin dies

Rachel Griffin, the CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust has died at the age of 42, following a nine-month illness.

Griffin started out as a fundraiser before going into policy and development, first at the National Deaf Children’s Society and then at The Prince’s Trust.

Before joining the Suzy Lamplugh Trust in 2012, she worked at Victim Support where she managed projects and policy relating to domestic violence, police and crime commissioners and partnership working.

She was also previously a trustee at Prisoners’ Education Trust, and until recently a board member of Neighbourhood Watch.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust posted a message on Twitter on 27 August announcing the news.

We are sad to announce that our CEO, Rachel Griffin, passed away on Saturday. She will be sorely missed by all of her colleagues at Suzy Lamplugh Trust. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/wUG7IveFMN — Suzy Lamplugh Trust (@live_life_safe) August 27, 2019

Many people have paid tribute, including David Huse, Chair of the Neighbourhood Watch board of trustees, who said:

“Rachel was one of my first appointments and my Vice Chair and in the time we worked together I came to value her support, insights, perspective and experience on a number of matters. I know fellow trustees and the staff team benefited in the same manner. Even when she started to feel unwell she still found time to give the charity and that said so much about her values and motivation for being involved. All our thoughts are with her immediate and extended family.”

Amongst the many tributes on Twitter, Mark Astarita, Director at Astarita Aldrich & Ward tweeted:

“So sad to hear the amazing Rachel Griffin CEO @live_life_safe has passed away. I have fond memories of giving her her first job as a trust fundraiser in the sector straight after uni. She was a talent then @NDCS_UK and always has been.”

The Victims’ Commissioner for London also tweeted a tribute, saying:

“Personally devastated at the loss of Rachel Griffin, CEO @live_life_safe – she was always so supportive & worked tirelessly to progress better support & care for #stalking victims. My thoughts are with the SLT family and all Rachel’s family & friends. She will be greatly missed.”

A memorial service will be held for Rachel on 6 September in London: