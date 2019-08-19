Round 8 of Power to Change Community Business Fund announced

Power to Change has announced that round eight of its Community Business Fund will open to applications on 12 September.

Community businesses across England will be able to apply for cash grants of between £50,000 and £300,000.

So far, the fund has awarded grants worth over £26m to more than 140 community businesses across England. The North West has secured the biggest share of this cash (£5,020,000) while the South East has secured the least (£770,000).

Community businesses will have until midday on 9 October 2019 to apply, and are encouraged to read the guidance and FAQs for the fund before making an application and to sign up to the Power to Change newsletter. Grant awards will be made to the successful organisations from January 2020.

Power to Change will also be hosting a webinar on 12 September to provide an overview of the fund and its eligibility criteria.

UMi is Power to Change’s grant administration partner for the Community Business Fund, and is available to answer any questions applicants have about this fund either by phone 0300 1240444 or via email cbf@weareumi.co.uk. Further information is also available online.

Alex Steeland, Programme Manager at Power to Change, said: