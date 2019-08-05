Llamau launches fundraising sleepover for 8-18 year olds

Welsh charity Llamau has launched a sleepover event aimed at 8-18 year olds.

Sleep Over is for young people and children aged 8 to 18 years old and challenges them to spend the night outside to raise funds to help homeless people.

Participants can choose to spend the night sleeping in the concourse of the Principality Stadium, or sleep outside on Riverside Walk.

Those who choose to sleep outside will be in a fenced off area stewarded by Llamau staff all night to make sure everyone remains safe and secure, and all children and young people under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The event will include activities to raise awareness of homelessness as well as games and activities until bedtime.

Four more recent or upcoming charity events:

Lord’s Taveners Wicketz

The Lord’s Taverners is holding a couple of events this summer with its community cricket programme Wicketz, which targets young people aged 8-16 living in areas of deprivation and teaches them crucial life skills as well as offering them the chance to play cricket. 29-31 July at Repton School in Repton, Derbyshire is the seventh annual Boys Wicketz Festival, followed on 19-21 August at the same venue by the first ever Girls Wicketz Festival.

The Guitar Social longest ever guitar lesson

On Thursday 18 July The Guitar Social hosted the longest ever guitar lesson at London City Island, breaking the official world record. The event lasted for 24 hours with over 200 Londoners taking part in the group lesson at Trinity Art Gallery, before moving to Trinity Square for a mass gig with the final song played in unison.

With a record turnout of participants this year, we are delighted to announce that the #BeardsDiamondRush has raised over £10,000 for charities @maggieschelt and the @mndassoc Gloucestershire branch! pic.twitter.com/SjIRQU8Ndo — Beards Jewellers (@BeardsJewellers) July 16, 2019

Beard’s Diamond Rush

Beard’s Diamond Rush has raised £10,000 for charities. The event took place on 14 July and saw Beard’s hide nine diamonds worth £1000 each across Cheltenham and the surrounding areas. A tenth was digitally hidden for those who couldn’t make the event. 100% of the money raised by the event through map and clue sales has gone to Maggie’s Cancer Care and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

🍵 Tea & Talk is our fundraising event which takes place on #WorldMentalHealthDay – 10 October. 💚 Get together a group of friends, family or colleagues, put the kettle on & invite them to make a donation. ✔️ It’s as simple as that! Get planning now 👏! https://t.co/Q3RVVCieBX pic.twitter.com/rdmNkFec5c — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) July 26, 2019

Tea & Talk

Mental Health Foundation’s Tea & Talk fundraising event celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. It asks people to get together with friends, family or colleague on World Mental Health Day, 10 October, to hold a Tea & Talk and fundraise for the charity.