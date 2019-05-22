NCVO book marks centenary with celebration of first 100 years

With NCVO marking its centenary this year, a new book has been published that explores and celebrates its history as well as its role today.

100 years of NCVO and voluntary action: Idealists and realists is authored by Dr Justin Davis Smith, a researcher at Cass Business School’s Centre for Charity Effectiveness, and explores the history of NCVO and the voluntary sector over the past century.

The history covers NCVO’s origins at the beginning of the twentieth century, its role in supporting and incubating new organisations and initiatives, and its role today of connecting, representing and supporting over 14,000 voluntary organisations.

Chapters cover the setting up and early years of NCVO, its role during the unemployment crisis following the First World War, how the Second World War boosted voluntary action, and the challenges and opportunities for both the NCVO and the voluntary sector since then, up to the modern day.

The book is published by Palgrave, and is available for £22.99 as a softcover, or £17.99 as an ebook.