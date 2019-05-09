Win £5,000 in book tokens for your school

National Book Tokens is again running its annual competition that offers £5,000 of National Book Tokens for one school.

To enter you simply have to nominate a school to win. There is no charge to enter, and the nomination form is very straightforward. Apart from your contact details, you simply have to name the school and indicate your relationship, if any, with it.

If your nomination is picked, not only will the school receive the book tokens prize, but you will also receive a £100 National Book Token.

The more nominations a school receives, the higher its chances of winning. So National Book Tokens offers a poster to download and put up around the school or elsewhere.

Founded in 1932, National Book Tokens aims to encourage a lifelong love of reading among children everywhere. It partners with charities including World Book Day, Book Aid International and Read for Good.

Whether you work in a school or have school-aged children yourself, you’ll know the importance of a good school library – and not just for learning. Studies show that reading for pleasure doesn’t just give children an advantage academically; it can improve their wellbeing too.

Last year’s winner was Holly Park Primary School in London. A teacher there said: “This prize will enable us to buy a lot of books. Our English team are looking forward to going on a book buying spree!”