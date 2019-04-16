Notre Dame fire inspires immediate fundraising effort

Funds to repair Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral have already stared pouring in, hours after the fire that ravaged the roof and spire took hold.

While French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a global fundraising campaign will be launched to rebuild the historic 850-year-old building, over €300million has already been pledged or donated.

Billionaire François-Henri Pinault, and his family quickly pledged €100m. Pinault is CEO and Chairman of Kering, which owns a number of luxury brands including Alexander McQueen and Gucci. Another French billionaire, Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH Group, which includes Louis Vuitton and Fendi, has pledged €200m.

Cette cathédrale Notre-Dame, nous la rebâtirons. Tous ensemble. C’est une part de notre destin français. Je m’y engage : dès demain une souscription nationale sera lancée, et bien au-delà de nos frontières. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

The New York-based French Heritage Society also quickly launched a Notre-Dame Fire Restoration Fund.

Elizabeth Stribling, Chair of the French Heritage Society said:

“Notre Dame is more than a religious symbol, it speaks of human achievements and great art. Although it’s located in France, it is part of great world art that informs our culture and heritage. We must all spring to action.”

The Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris site has a donation page and several appeals have been set up by individuals on GoFundMe and JustGiving.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said:

“Since the news broke last night, hundreds of campaigns have been launched by people wanting to help rebuild Notre Dame. As ever on GoFundMe, we are in full control of funds until we are absolutely sure that they will get to the right place. We will be working with authorities in France to make sure funds flow smoothly into the rebuilding effort.”

The fire was brought under control early on Tuesday morning and has now been declared extinguished. While the spire and much of the roof have been destroyed, the main structure, including the two bell towers and the famous rose window, are thought to have been saved.