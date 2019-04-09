Lord Mayor’s Appeal raises half a million each for charity partners

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal has raised around half a million pounds for each of its three charity partners in just over a year so far.

Samaritans, Place2Be and OnSide Youth Zones are all being supported over three years, from 2018-2020.

The money raised by the Lord Mayor’s Appeal for Samaritans will help fund its helpline and has also helped to fund Wellbeing in the City, part of its This Is Me workplace mental health campaign, which brings Samaritans’ listening and wellbeing skills into the workplace through a set of online learning resources.

Thousands of employees have already completed the recourses across the Capital and beyond, from employers including PwC, Bank of England, Leeds Building Society and the Civil Service.

Peter Estlin, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, said:

“We’re delighted to see our support having such a transformational impact on people’s lives through Samaritans’ life-saving helpline and the innovative ‘Wellbeing in the City’ project. Our mission is to help one million people thrive through our multi-year strategy, and we’re now well on our way to achieving this target.”

Ruth Sutherland, Samaritans’ CEO, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Lord Mayor’s Appeal for raising this money which really will save lives. By working together, we’re raising awareness of our vital services as well as creating happier and healthier workplaces where people can thrive. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next two years.”

Main image: Lord Mayor’s Appeal, Samaritans and City business leaders