Brexit a key concern for charities, CAF Charity Landscape report shows

The majority of charities saw demand for their services rise over the last 12 months with generating more income remaining the top challenge for charity leaders, and many fearing that Brexit will have a negative effect on their organisation, according to a new report from Charities Aid Foundation.

CAF’s latest Charity Landscape report, released today, asked leaders in the charity industry about about the political and social landscape they are operating in. It found that 83% saw demand for services increase with 86% expecting this to continue over the next 12 months, and 92% also believing that they will be expected to fill gaps in public services provision going forward.

However, generating more income continues to be the top challenge for 59% of charity leaders (62% in 2017), followed by meeting demand for services (unchanged at 33%) and reduction in public/government funding (32% and 29% in 2017)

63% also felt that Brexit will have a negative effect on their charity, with 37% believing donations will fall as a result.

In addition, only 21% of charity leaders feel that over the next five years, government will value charities for their advocacy role and ability to offer constructive challenge, instead tending to see them as service providers. 59% also believe that over the next five years government will view charities as a nuisance for criticising their policies.

Other findings from the report show that there is also still work to be done in terms of demonstrating impact to the public:

Nearly six in 10 (59%) of charity leaders think that the sector has been badly impacted by recent negative media stories

Just over a third (35%) thinks that charities are good at demonstrating their impact to the public

Around seven in 10 also agree that most people do not understand the importance of charities to public life

Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at the Charities Aid Foundation comments: