Co-op own label products in Nisa stores to include MADL donation

All Co-op own label products sold in Nisa retailers’ stores will now carry a donation of 0.6% to Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity (MADL), in the same way that Nisa’s Heritage own label products do.

Co-op acquired Nisa Retail last year, with Co-op branded products now available in Nisa stores.

Funds raised by independent retailers in their stores will continue to be available to donate to the thousands of local good causes and charities across the UK and Ireland.

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, said:

“It’s fantastic news that Co-op products now carry contributions to MADL and it really helps to secure the charity’s long-term future. It means more funds will be raised, enabling even more great work to be done in local communities – all thanks to Nisa partners and their customers.”

In addition, MADL has unveiled two new developments designed to raise further funds for good causes and increase customer engagement with the charity.

The first of the new additions to be launched this year are MADL-branded token collection boxes, which will allow shoppers to choose which local cause they would like their store to support with MADL funds, while new MADL coin spinners have also been created to raise additional funds for these causes.

MADL has donated over £8.4 million to more than 11,000 causes since its 2008 launch. It raises funds in Nisa partner stores from sales of all Heritage own-label and Co-op own-brand products, a percentage of which goes into a virtual fund for retailers to donate. Stores are able to donate money raised to a local charity or good cause of their choice within a 10-mile radius, with over 2,300 stores currently participating.