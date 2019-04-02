2019/20 Guide to UK Company Giving now out

DSC has released The Guide to UK Company Giving 2019/20.

The guide is aimed at all voluntary organisations seeking support from corporates, and companies looking to develop their community giving strategy, along with research organisations and individuals.

The book offers detailed insight into 400 companies and 128 associated corporate charities, with the companies selected on their ability to contribute to communities. Their combined contribution in cash donations and in-kind support amounts to over £400 million.

It includes details on companies’ giving strategies and advice on how to identify those companies most likely to support your organisation. It also contains a full description of each company’s community activities and a separate section on the corporate grant-making charities.



Contents:

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) information

Levels of giving in the UK and whether in case or in kind

Partnerships, including Charity of the Year

Matched funding and payroll giving

Commercially led support

Pro bono work

Ratio of women to men on the board of directors

Status as a Living Wage, Stonewall or Armed Forces employer

Inclusion in the FTSE4Good index

Accreditation or membership to bodies such as Business in the Community and London Benchmarking Group

DSC‘s Director of Development Ben Wittenberg said:

“Being able to recognise which UK companies contribute the most to society can dramatically improve a charity’s chances of finding the support they need. Looking for corporate funding can seem daunting for charities that haven’t looked at it before, but this guide shows different criteria for each company, why they give, what they give and how they like to be approached, making it easy to find potential partners. In many ways they are just like other funders, and this guide makes it easy for charities to use the fundraising skills they already have, to find companies that can help them to do more.”

The Guide to UK Company Giving 2019/20 is available for £95 on the DSC site.