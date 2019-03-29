Extra funding announced to expand rural pubs

The government is giving £188,000 of funding to help rural pubs across England expand to include Post Office facilities, grocery shops and libraries.

76 new projects including new post office facilities and children’s play areas will receive money through Pub is The Hub, which supports rural pubs in diversifying.

John Longden, Chief Executive of Pub is The Hub said:

“This funding will be welcomed by many projects and will be a huge boost for thousands of people living in, and visiting, rural communities. Services and activities delivered by professional pub licensees (landlords) through their businesses can provide a wide range of benefits; basic groceries, library books, training courses, outlets for local suppliers and new jobs – all delivering improved levels of well-being through vital social connections.”

Government support for Pub is The Hub now totals over £500,000 and includes funding towards its Community Services Fund, which helps local pub licensees better understand and deliver on the needs of their local community.

Tom Stainer, CAMRA Chief Executive said:

“It is fantastic news that our rural pubs will be provided additional Government funding to fulfil the purpose that many already serve – acting as the hub of the community. “We see some great examples across the country of pubs diversifying their services to provide local amenities that would otherwise be missing from rural areas – such as post offices or library services. To recognise the value in these services and help more pubs meet this need could be a huge boost for struggling rural pubs to continue running.”

More information on the help Pub is the Hub can provide is available through its site.