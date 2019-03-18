Fundraising: the essentials for success revealed in under one hour

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 18 March 2019 in Books
Stuart Armstrong’s book is based on 25 years experience of fundraising, distilled into 86 pages which should take no more than an hour to read.
While most fundraising books are written for practising fundraisers, this guide is written for all the other people within a charity who need to know about fundraising but are not fundraisers. In other words, campaign chairs, board members, and senior executives.

 

