Explorer scheme incentivises volunteering for money off expeditions

British Exploring Society has opened its 2019 Explorer Miles bursary scheme for new applications, with expeditions part funded by a £50,000 anonymous corporate donation.

The Explorer Miles Scheme lets young people between the ages of 14 and 25 earn credits for money off expeditions by volunteering with summer 2019 expeditions planned to the Indian Himalaya, the Peruvian Amazon and the Canadian Yukon. The programme is also led and delivered by professional volunteers.

Under British Exploring Society’s 2019 Explorer Miles scheme, young people can earn credits up to a maximum expedition value of £1000 for 100 hours of volunteering, funded by the donation. Explorer Miles volunteering can take many forms with Young Explorers in 2017 and 2018 working in charity shops, making bread in community bakeries, mucking out rare breed animal sanctuaries and spending time with patients in respite care homes.

Our 2019 Explorer Miles bursary scheme is now open! It enables young people to earn credits towards the costs of participation on one of our expeditions to the Amazon, Himalaya and Yukon. Find Out More: https://t.co/35Ta9tkpDa pic.twitter.com/Zg6EED7DXe — British Exploring Society (@Brit_exploring) January 30, 2019

On the expeditions, the Young Explorers face challenges, gain skills and learn about themselves as well as acquiring knowledge relevant to their lives and to the environments they explore. The programmes include a strong focus on scientific education and research, and 11,000 young people have gone on these expeditions so far.

To be considered for the programme, applicants must explain how many hours they pledge to volunteer, why taking part in Explorer Miles volunteering/social action will make a positive difference to them and why the Society should include them in the scheme, as well as how financial support from Explorer Miles will help them make the most of their time on the expedition programme and what they are hoping to get out of their experience with British Exploring Society.

Honor Wilson-Fletcher, CEO of British Exploring Society, said: