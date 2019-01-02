Another one bites the dust …

It’s time to bid farewell to a useful prospect research resource.

I have just heard that New Hampshire Communications has decided to discontinue publishing of the City of London Directory & Livery Companies Guide with immediate effect.

The publishers announced that in recent years the book’s position has been undermined by a number of factors: data protection regulations, the decline in advertising revenue, on which the publication depends to cover its costs, imitator publishers, etc. Hmm … who are your preferred “imitator publishers”?

When Companies House started using service addresses for company directors, I wondered how long the Guide would include so many home addresses.

The publishers hold limited stocks of previous editions, the most recent of which can be ordered via the website.

All the best for the new year.