Another one bites the dust …

It’s time to bid farewell to a useful prospect research resource.

I have just heard that New Hampshire Communications has decided to discontinue publishing of the City of London Directory & Livery Companies Guide with immediate effect.

The publishers announced that in recent years the book’s position has been undermined by a number of factors: data protection regulations, the decline in advertising revenue, on which the publication depends to cover its costs, imitator publishers, etc. Hmm … who are your preferred “imitator publishers”?

When Companies House started using service addresses for company directors, I wondered how long the Guide would include so many home addresses.

The publishers hold limited stocks of previous editions, the most recent of which can be ordered via the website.

Finbar Cullen established ResearchPlus in 2005 to provide fundraising research services for the not-for-profit sector. He researches people, companies and grant-making trusts and foundations, mostly in the UK, but also other parts of the world. Finbar has published directories of “unpublished” grant-making trusts (registered with the Charity Commission and with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), and each month he contributes to The Trust List, highlighting newly registered grant-making trusts worthy of particularly close attention.

