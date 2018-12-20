63% happy for a friend to donate in their name as a Christmas gift

People are generally happy for others to make a donation in their name rather than buy them a gift, a survey by Charity Checkout has shown.

Charity Checkout commissioned independent research company Maru/Usurv to survey 1,000 members of the public on their attitude towards receiving charitable donations as a gift. The survey showed that 63% would be happy for a friend to make a charitable donation as a Christmas gift in their name, with only 10% unhappy with the idea.

The survey also asked how people felt about a family member making a donation as a Christmas gift in their name. It found that 59% would be happy for a family member to do so with only 16% against the approach.

62% also supported the idea of a colleague making a donation in their name, with 11% against the idea.

Jamie Newton, Marketing Manager at Charity Checkout, said: