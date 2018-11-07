68% will buy a poppy in run up to Remembrance Sunday, CAF research shows

The majority of people – 68% – will buy a poppy in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday, research published by the Charities Aid Foundation reveals.
CAF’s findings also show that this rises to around three-quarters of those aged 45+. Women are more likely than men to say they will buy a poppy (72% of women vs. 65% of men) while over a fifth of people (21%) say they are more likely to support armed forces charities at this moment in time.
Overall, three quarters of people (75%) in the UK have donated to armed forces charities, with 19% doing so regularly, the research published today (7 November) shows ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday.
Sunday also marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended the First World War. At the Tower of London, 10,000 flames are being illuminated every night this week between 5pm and 9pm while in the North West, First Manchester bus services will be free for all armed services personnel on the day itself. There will be events throughout the UK, with a full list available on the Royal British Legion’s website.
Ben Russell, CAF Director of Communications, said:
“With 75% of us having donated to an armed forces charity at some point, it’s clear to see that millions of people in our country care deeply about this cause area. This is also borne out by the continuing popularity of causes such as the Poppy Appeal and the Invictus Games for injured armed services personnel.
“With Giving Tuesday coming up on the 27th of November, it’s likely to be a bumper month for armed forces charities in terms of donations and volunteering.”
