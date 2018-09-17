Dragons at the Docks raises over €250,000 for Dublin Simon

Over 800 participants took part in this year’s Dragons At the Docks property industry fundraising event held at Grand Canal Dock, Dublin.

The dragon boat racing competition saw 70 teams compete in races and, in the process, raise €250,000 for charity. Each team includes 10 paddlers, plus one reserve, and one drummer. Four female paddlers are required on each team.

The overall winner was the team from Cairn Homes, with Collen coming second, and Investec coming third in a competitive final race. Last year the competition was won by the team from construction company Sisk.

Nine of Ireland’s biggest property companies were the cornerstone sponsors of the second year of the event, with Dalata Hotel Group, Glenveagh Property and Hines joining the original six companies who launched the event last year, Cairn Homes, Green Reit, Hammerson, Hibernia REIT, Ires Reit and Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate.

Sam McGuinness, CEO of Dublin Simon Community said: “The funds raised from the inaugural Dragons at the Docks will support the acquisition of two apartments as part of the Simon Capital Development Fund”.

Last year Dublin Simon had an income of €19 million, of which nearly €8 million was generated through public fundraising.