Fundraising toolkit published by Charities Aid Foundation

A new fundraising guide aimed at SME charities is now available from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

Published as an online toolkit, Fundraising Fundamentals features information for new and established charity fundraisers and covers areas such as getting started, multichannel fundraising, and knowing and retaining donors. It includes practical hints and tips, such as ‘Five ways to be great at saying thank you’, ‘how to’ guides, including ‘How to love your supporters’ with a focus on donor care, case studies, and downloadable infographics.

Caroline Forbes, Head of Marketing at CAF said:

“We are coming up to a busy time for charity fundraisers. We know from our research that November and December are the peak months for people donating and many charities will currently be planning their campaigns for this time.” “Our Fundraising Fundamentals guide is full of advice and we created it to give fundraisers a resource to help them make the most of their fundraising activities through this period and beyond.”

The Fundraising Fundamentals guide is available free on the CAF website.