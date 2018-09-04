0 Comments
Data Protection (and legacies)
Adrian Beney has published an article on Data Protection (ICO Audit of 8 charities, and for how long should you keep data?). As the discussion shows, it raises some interesting questions particularly regarding legacy fundraising. It will take longer to read the comments than the article, and would be time well spent.
Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus
