AI workshop & funding offer from Tech Trust & Microsoft

Tech Trust and Microsoft have teamed up to offer charities help with using AI through a workshop and funding.

To request a workshop, ideas must be submitted by this Friday 20 July.

Applications are welcome from any UK charity that feels AI could benefit their good cause. The workshop will be personalised for each organisation, looking at pain points and strengths and investigating how they can more effectively meet their goals. They will be with one of Microsoft’s leading AI partners in the UK – at a time and place that suits the charity.

Workshops will include:

A strategic look at the charity’s mission, pain points and strengths

An investigation of the quality of the charity’s data and discussion around how it be could be better used to fulfil its mission

A discussion around how AI might help to solve the challenges above mentioned and how to make a business case for it

An exploration of the specific area that a proof-of-concept/value pilot might work for the charity’s AI project

Applicants will find out whether they have been successful by the end of July, and following the workshops, Microsoft will be offering a grant to a selected few charities so that they can continue developing the ideas that will then be more fully-formed.

More information, along with the application form, is available on the Tech Trust site.