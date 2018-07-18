Fundraising Regulator celebrates 2nd birthday, 3,200 registered charities, & 1,650 levy payers

Over 3,200 charities are now registered with the Fundraising Regulator, including 1,650 levy payers, nearly 1,500 smaller charities and almost 90 fundraising agencies.

The Fundraising Regulator highlighted the figures at its annual review event celebrating its second birthday, along with its other key activities to date.

These have included:

Eight updates made to the Code in consultation with the sector, most notably in relation to GDPR compliance and the responsibilities of online fundraising platforms.

The year 2017/18 also saw the Fundraising Regulator investigate and resolve over 1,000 complaints from members of the public and issue over fifty investigation decisions.

In November 2017, the Fundraising Regulator welcomed its 1000th charity registration.

Extended remit to Northern Ireland after NICVA carried out extensive consultation concluding that charities in NI should join FR regulation.

The Fundraising Preference Service (FPS) is now available in Welsh and in Northern Ireland.

The appointment of two new board members – Jill Thomson and Kieron James – and Gerald Oppenheim becoming the Fundraising Regulator’s new CEO

Lord Grade, Chairman of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“Once again, it has been a really positive year for the Fundraising Regulator. We are pleased with the progress we have made across the board – including complaints handling, Code updates and guidance. “We are very grateful to charities and fundraising agencies for their support and look forward to another successful year, working together to ensure fundraising meets the high standards donors expect.”

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“This year has been both highly successful and busy. We are particularly delighted with the continued support we have received from the sector – most notably in our collaborative efforts in updating our Code of Fundraising Practice. “As the new CEO of the Regulator, one of my priorities will be to deliver on the board’s three year strategic plan for 2018-21 which will include engaging with smaller charities to make sure their views on fundraising are heard. We will also continue to work with other regulators, fundraisers and the wider charity sector.”

The Fundraising Regulator was established following the 2015 Cross-party Parliamentary Review of Fundraising chaired by Sir Stuart Etherington, and launched on 7 July 2016. The Regulator operates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and has a lead role where charities based in those three countries fundraise in Scotland. It is funded by a levy on charities spending more than £100,000 a year on fundraising. Other charities outside the levy can register with the Regulator by paying an administrative charge of £50 a year.