Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships

Posted by on 17 May 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships

Unicorns Unite is a whimsical journey through a challenging conversation that could hold the key to slaying the dragons of injustice and inequity once and for all.

Open your mind, and buckle up for a bumpy ride through a truth-telling journey about the dysfunctional relationship between foundations and nonprofits. We all know that it’s broken. So why haven’t we fixed it?

Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships

Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships Rating:
List Price: £14.68
Sale Price: £14.80
(as of 17/05/2018 12:44 UTC - Details)
Availability: Not yet published
Eligible For Free Shipping

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships out of 5 based on ratings. 3848 user reviews
Books Unicorns Unite: How Non-Profits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships £14.68 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/5129D63h8SL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/05/17/unicorns-unite-non-profits-foundations-can-build-epic-partnerships/

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />