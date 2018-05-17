Call for entries for Emerging Payments Awards charity category

There are just a few days left to enter The Emerging Payments Awards before the 21 May deadline.

The Emerging Payments Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in payments, and include the Best CSR or Charity Initiative category.

The award is open to any company in eMoney or emerging payments, or the service partners for them which has either:

Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effectively delivered its objectives and has made a material difference to the community/stakeholder groups it is serving

Through a charity relationship or support made a real difference to the charity and its own end users

Initiatives must be live and out of test phase at the time of submission. Pilot initiatives will be accepted but must clearly be described as such and the judges will also be looking for evidence of success in the pilot. Initiatives may be running in any country.

One of the charities entered in this category will be invited to be this year’s Charity Partner and will benefit from collections received at the event.

The awards are free to enter and nominations close at 5pm on 21 May.