Oxfam GB’s Mark Goldring to stand down

Oxfam GB chief executive Mark Goldring has announced that he will stand down at the end of this year.

Announcing his decision in a statement published on the charity’s site, Goldring said:

“I have loved and felt privileged to do my job over the last five years. Oxfam has achieved much in that time. I am proud to have played a part in that, but I think the time is coming for a new leader. “Following the very public exposure of Oxfam’s past failings, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that Oxfam is a safe and respectful place for all who have contact with us. We are now laying strong foundations for recovery. I am personally totally committed to seeing this phase through. “However, what is important in 2019 and beyond is that Oxfam rebuilds and renews in a way that is most relevant for the future and so continues to help as many people as possible around the world build better lives. I think that this journey will best be led by someone bringing fresh vision and energy and making a long-term commitment to see it through.”

Goldring rejoined Oxfam in 2013, having previously worked for the organisation in the 1990s as Bangladesh country director. Earlier this year he faced the International Development Committee following allegations of sexual misconduct among staff in Haiti, which saw thousands of regular direct debit payments cancelled in the wake of the scandal.

Commenting on Goldring’s decision, Caroline Thomson, Chair of Oxfam, said:

“It is with great sadness and with thanks for his dedication and leadership that I accepted Mark’s decision to stand down. “Having led Oxfam successfully for five years, working with millions of people to help them escape poverty, building the international Oxfam confederation, and raising record levels of income, Mark faced the test of a lifetime managing the crisis which hit us in February and related to events before he joined. He rose to the immense challenge and his leadership has been invaluable through it. It is testament to his integrity and humility that Mark will see through the next few difficult months. “Mark’s decision today is in keeping with his work over the last five years. His top priority has always been to ensure that Oxfam has a great future, focused on the people we are here to serve, helping them to escape the dirty water, hunger and other daily realities of life in poverty now and for good.”

Goldring will continue to lead Oxfam GB until a successor is recruited and in post.