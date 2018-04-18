Queens’ income down by 20%

Queens University Belfast Foundation saw its income fall by over 20% last year, according to the latest accounts.

Total income up to July 2017 was £6.3 million, down from £8 million in 2016. The 2016 figure itself was considerably down on the income figure for 2015 which stood at £15 million.

With the exception of legacy income, which included an exceptionally large legacy of £3.2 million for heart research, all income categories fell. Individual income was down from just under £1.1 million to £848,000 despite the Foundation reporting an 18% increase in the Annual Fund due to a ‘well managed telephone campaign.’

33,000 people were contacted by telephone and direct mail during the year. The Foundation says fundraising from patients for medical causes continued to grow and recorded an income of £250,000 last year.

Charitable donations came in at £1.2 million, from £3.5 million the year before. This category includes charitable trust income and the fall in income may reflect the winding down of Atlantic Philanthropy support which the Foundation benefited from greatly over the years.

Corporate income was down from £2.6 million to just over £800,000 in 2017. The Foundation signed a new three year contract with Santander worth £115,000 to support scholarships and student mobility.

The growth in legacies was the product of a ‘clear five year strategy,’ the Foundation says, which last year led to 200 new enquiries from potential legators.

Expenses for Queens University Belfast Foundation are not accounted for in the Foundation’s annual accounts as these are borne by Queen’s University itself.

Main image: Queens University Belfast by theapothecaryguy on Flickr.com