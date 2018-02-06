Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Ireland Funds grant rounds to open soon

Posted by on 6 February 2018
Ireland Funds grant rounds to open soon

The Funds has announced that their Small and Flagship Grant rounds will open next month.

The Small Grant Round supports non-profit and community organisations across the island of Ireland and offers grant under €7,000/£7,000 for smaller community organisations and for organisations that have not previously been supported by the Ireland Funds.

The Flagship Grant Round provides multi-annual funding of up to €50,000/£50,000 for organisations that have established a strong track record of managing grants from The Ireland Funds. The Ireland Funds say the Flagship programme is a highly competitive funding round that targets organisations wishing to pilot new programs or to scale initiatives that are already having an impact.

In 2017 the Ireland Funds received 90 applications for its Flagship grant programme. Eleven projects got through the first stage assessment with 5 receiving grants worth over €450,000. Blossom Ireland in Galway works, which support children with intellectual disability, and the Integrated Education Fund in were amongst Flagship recipients.
The Ireland Funds support non-profit organisations by delivering grants workshops in locations around Ireland and Northern Ireland. These workshops are free to attend and cover

  • The Ireland Funds’ grant-making process
  • Programme areas and funding priorities
  • Examples of strong versus weak applications
  • Tips on what makes a competitive application for both funding rounds

The grant workshops will be held this month and the dates and venues will be announced shortly. The dates for the grant rounds will also be announced soon.

 

