Who’s moving? Recruitment round up for January 2018

Here is our latest round up of senior charity job changes to start the new year.

Dr Justin Molloy takes over as Chair at Sense

Dr Justin Molloy has taken over the position of Chair at Sense, following the announcement last month that John Crabtree OBE has stood down. Molloy has been a trustee for four years and took over in December. Crabtree was been actively involved with Sense for over twenty-five years, becoming a Trustee in 2002 and Chair in 2007. He brought a wealth of experience from the wider professional community and supported Sense in key initiatives, including the delivery of TouchBase Pears, the new multi-purpose centre in Selly Oak, which has been praised for continuing the regeneration of the area.

Steve Lucas appointed Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Breast Cancer Care

Steve Lucas has taken up the role of Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Breast Cancer Care. Lucas started his career working in retail before holding a variety of senior roles across sectors including retail, entertainment, sports, fashion and FMCG. Some of these organisations include the UK National Lottery, Walt Disney and Haagen-Dazs. Most recently, he spent almost six years as at Pentland, working in commercial leadership roles for Lacoste and Speedo. He is also a Trustee at the Rieves Foundation.

Catherine Dovey joins Rosa as Chair

Rosa has appointed Catherine Dovey as its new Chair. Having founded and led Scorpio Partnership, the global wealth management strategy and research firm for 20 years, Catherine has been at the forefront of strategic development for an industry now estimated at US$20 trillion worldwide. Catherine will take up the role in January 2018, succeeding Marilyn List who will step down from the chair position but remain on the board.

Jeremy Darroch is new WWF UK ambassador

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch has become a WWF UK ambassador. Darroch led Sky’s drive to become the world’s first carbon-neutral entertainment company in 2006, and in October 2017 announced a commitment to eliminate all single-use plastics from its operations, products and supply chain by 2020. He was CEO during Sky and WWF’s Sky Rainforest Rescue campaign, which raised over £9 million between 2009 and 2015 to help save one billion trees in the Amazon. Following this, Sky and WWF will be working together to safeguard Marine Protected Areas across Europe through a new campaign in early 2018.

Jonathan Freeman joins CareTech Foundation as interim CEO

The CareTech Foundation has appointed Jonathan Freeman as interim CEO. The former Managing Director of Mosaic, HRH The Prince of Wales’s mentoring charitable initiative, will be responsible for setting CareTech Foundation’s strategic vision and driving forward the charity’s partnership network.

James Laing appointed Director of Grants & Relationships at Allchurches Trust

James Laing has been appointed Director of Grants and Relationships at Allchurches Trust. Currently General Secretary of the Council of Lutheran Churches (CLC) in London, Laing will advise Allchurches Trust’s board on the strategic development of its grants programmes, develop the Trust’s relations with an increasingly wide range of beneficiaries and lead its team of grants officers. Laing previously spent four years representing the Church of Scotland in Jerusalem managing operations, relationships and the local grants programme.

Steph Harland becomes CEO at Age UK

Age UK has appointed Steph Harland as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Steph has been acting CEO at Age UK since September and before that was Deputy CEO. The appointment follows a competitive process at the end of last year.

Sir Brian Pomeroy to be next Chair at Age UK

Sir Brian Pomeroy has been appointed as the next Chair of the Age UK Board of Trustees, taking over in February when its current Chair – and the charity’s founding Chair – Dianne Jeffrey, reaches the end of her final term. Sir Brian joined the Age UK Board as a Trustee in 2017.

