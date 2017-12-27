New London office space for charities from Bates Wells Braithwaite

Charity specialist solicitors Bates Wells Braithwaite are to provide central London office space for charities in a new ‘hub’ at its offices.

The City of London venue will occupy 4,000 square foot on the first floor of BWB’s Queen Street Place office. Charities will be able to rent open-plan desk space on either a long or short-term license basis.

The hub is provided through a partnership with the registered charity and social enterprise CAN Mezzanine, which has provided charity office and working space for many years.

CAN will promote the launch of the hub and undertake the day to day management and renting of the space.

Spring opening

The office space will be available from Spring 2018. Facilities on offer will include high-speed broadband/Wi-Fi, conference rooms and a roof terrace with a view of the City of London.

Martin Bunch, Managing Partner, Bates Wells Braithwaite said: “At a time when organisations of all kinds often struggle to find suitable office space in London, we feel that this project provides a positive example of what, in practical terms, can be done to support charities.

Gary Phillips, Director, Sales & Marketing, at CAN Mezzanine commented that there was a demand from charities to find space where they can work collaboratively with each other and be able to obtain business support from their peers.

He said: “The Charity Hub is ideal for all those charities that need to be located in the heart of the city and who could benefit from having a leading law firm literally on their doorstep. We envisage strong demand for a space with such an enviable location and facilities.”

WATCH: CAN – what we do

