Postcode Lotteries once more named world’s third largest private charity donor

Novamedia/Postcode Lotteries, which operates People’s Postcode Lottery, along with its sister lotteries in the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany, has once again been named as the world’s third largest private charity donor.

The full City A.M Charity Donor Index 2017 appeared in a special City A.M Giving Magazine on 14 December, with the top two places taken by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the UK’s Wellcome Trust.

Novamedia/Postcode Lotteries awarded £543 million to charities and good causes across the world in 2016 – an 8% increase on 2015 – with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust awarding £3.6 billion and £601 million respectively.

Novamedia/Postcode Lotteries operates six separate charity lotteries across The Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, and Germany.

In the UK, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £255 million for over 4,000 good causes. A minimum of 31% of the price of a People’s Postcode Lottery ticket goes to charities and good causes, supporting organisations including Maggie’s, Missing People, Depaul UK, Greenhouse Sports and the Wildlife Trusts.

The City A.M Charity Donor Index is compiled by Professor Theo Schuyt and his team at the VU University Amsterdam.

