0 Comments
The Visual Display of Quantitative Information
First published in 1983, this book’s author Edward R Tufte took out a second mortgage so that he could publish it himself and retain control over the book’s design so that it reflected the principles he was setting out.
This is a classic text on the design of statistical graphics, written well before the rise of digital infographics.
Tufte demonstrates why and how to convey statistical data in an effective but also elegant manner. Look out for his views on the pie chart.
|
List Price: unavailable
Sale Price: Too low to display.
Availability: unspecified
Product Description
No description available.
Details
No features available.
out of 5 based on ratings. 3718 user reviews
299 total views, 299 views today
Get free email updates
let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
* We do not share your email or personal details.